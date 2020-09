US goods trade deficit widened to USD -82.9B in August, from July’s USD -80.1B. larger than expectation of USD -81.8B. Exports of goods rose USD 3.2B over July to USD 118.3B. Imports of goods rose USD 6.0B to USD 201.3B. Wholesale inventories rose 0.5% mom to USD 637.0B. Retail inventories rose 0.8% mom to USD 599.7B.

