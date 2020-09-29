Conference Board US Consumer Confidence rose to 101.8 in September, up from 86.3, beat expectation of 90.0. Present Situation Index rose form 85.8 to 98.5. Expectations Index rose from 86.6 to 104.0.

“Consumer Confidence increased sharply in September, after back-to-back monthly declines, but remains below pre-pandemic levels,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “A more favorable view of current business and labor market conditions, coupled with renewed optimism about the short-term outlook, helped spur this month’s rebound in confidence. Consumers also expressed greater optimism about their short-term financial prospects, which may help keep spending from slowing further in the months ahead.”

Full release here.