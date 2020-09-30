New York Fed President John Williams said the economy is on a “pretty good trajectory”. And, “it’s really a matter of if there’s more or less fiscal policy that maybe tilts that trajectory”. He expects the economy to be back close to full employment in “about three years time”, but “there’s clearly a lot of unknowns”.

On Fed’s average inflation targeting, “we’re purposely overshooting that moderately for some time to get that balance,” he said. “To me, success is not some arithmetic or some formula but it’s really this notion of inflation expectations, how people think about what’s inflation going to be in the future.”