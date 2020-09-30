US ADP report showed 749k growth in private sector jobs in September, above expectation of 650k. By company size, small businesses added 192k, medium businesses 259k, large businesses 297k. By sector, goods-producing jobs added 196k, service-providing jobs 552k.

“The labor market continues to recover gradually,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “In September, the majority of sectors and company sizes experienced gains with trade, transportation and utilities; and manufacturing leading the way. However, small businesses continued to demonstrate slower growth.”

Full release here.