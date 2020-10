BoE policymaker Jonathan Haskel said risks are skewed to the downside for UK’s economy. “I stand ready to vote for more stimulus measures should they be needed”, he said.

Haskel also noted the positive effects of negative interest rates for Eurozone . “That said, the effectiveness is probably going to be contingent on the structure of the financial system and the position where we are in the cycle, so we have to look at that very carefully,” he added.