Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said yesterday that inflation has to “cross over, beyond 2%, with some momentum”. He’d be “quite pleased” if Fed could get core inflation up to “2.5%” for a time.

He expects inflation to “slowly improve, reaching 2% on a persistent basis in 2023 and then moderately overshooting 2% over the following few years”. He didn’t expect unemployment to come back to 4% until 2023.

“My forecast assumes that additional federal fiscal policy actions are coming,” Evans added. “Without adequate fiscal support before too long, I am concerned that recessionary dynamics will gain more traction and lead to a slower trajectory back to maximum employment.”