BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that policymakers will “closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 and not hesitate to take additional easing measures as necessary”. “The BOJ hasn’t run out of policy tools. We have a lot of policy tools to counter,” he added. “We are flexible, innovative when considering measures to take.”

Regarding fiscal policy, Kuroda said, “I don’t think we need a so-called negative income tax or basic income system because we already have a fairly well-established, well-developed, medical insurance and pension system.”