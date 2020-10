US PPI for final demand rose 0.4% mom in September, above expectation of 0.2% mom. PPI core rose 0.4% mom, also above expectation of 0.2% mom. Annually. PPI turned positive to 0.4% yoy versus expectation of -0.3% yoy. PPI core surged to 1.2% yoy versus expectation of 0.3% yoy.

