According to his spokesman, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was updated by chief Brexit negotiator David Frost that negotiations were still stuck over fisheries and level playing field competition guarantees. But the spokesman reiterated, “we look forward to hearing the outcome of the European Council and would reflect on that before setting out the UK’s next steps. We’ve always been clear that a negotiated outcome is our preference.”

On the other, according to a draft of the EU summit conclusion, “the European Council invites the Union’s chief negotiator to continue negotiations in the coming weeks, and calls on the UK to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible”.