US Empire State Manufacturing index dropped to 10.5 in October, down from 17.0, missed expectation of 16.5. Six months ahead expectation also dropped -7.5 to 32.8.

Philly Fed Manufacturing index, on the other hand, rose sharply to 32.3, up form 15.0, well above expectation of 15.5. it’s the fifth consecutive positive reading after reaching long-term lows in April and May.