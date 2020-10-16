Around an hour after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comments on Brexit negotiations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “The EU continues to work for a deal, but not at any price”.

“As planned, our negotiation team will go to London next week to intensify these negotiations,” she said on Twitter.

EU summit chairman Charles Michel also said, “we are determined to get a deal but not at any price.” “The level playing field, fisheries and governance are very important topics for the EU.”