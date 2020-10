Canada CPI picked up to 0.5% yoy in September, up from 0.1% yoy, beat expectation of 0.4% yoy. CPI common was unchanged at 1.5% yoy. CPI median was also unchanged at 1.9% yoy. CPI trimmed ticked up slightly by 0.1% to 1.8% yoy.

Retail sales rose 0.4% mom to CAD 53.2B in August, missed expectation of 1.0% mom. That’s non the less the fourth consecutive monthly increase since the record decline in April. Ex-auto sales rose 0.4% mom, missed expectation of 0.9% mom.