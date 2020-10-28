European majors are trading generally lower today on worries over coronavirus spread and lockdowns. France reported 523 deaths on Tuesday, highest since April. UK also reported 367 new deaths, highest since May. Italy and Greece also saw new cases surged to new record.

French President is scheduled to give a televised address on Wednesday evening. It’s uncertain what the speech is about for now. But reports are flowing around that the government is exploring imposition of lockdown from midnight on Thursday. That might be a slightly more flexible one than that in March, as schools could remain open. But options could still include confining people to homes at weekends, closing shops and starting curfews earlier.

EUR/CHF was once again rejected by 1.0749 resistance after yesterday’s rally attempt. Near term bearishness is kept intact as fall from 1.0877 is expected to extend through 1.0688 low, probably rather soon.