European Commission launches a new set of actions to curb the spread of coronavirus as Europe becomes the epicenter of the outbreak again. The measures range from securing essential supplies, increasing testing capacities, contact tracing, informatoin flows and communications, to easier essential and safe travel.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “The COVID-19 situation is very serious. We must step up our EU response. Today we are launching additional measures in our fight against the virus; from increasing access to fast testing, and preparing vaccination campaigns to facilitating safe travel when necessary. I call on Member States to work closely together. Courageous steps taken now will help save lives and protect livelihoods. No Member State will emerge safely from this pandemic until everyone does.”

https://twitter.com/EU_Commission/status/1321418273561415685/photo/1

Full release here.