Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator was unchanged at 90.9 in October, slightly above expectation of 89.6. Industrial Confidence rose for the sixth consecutive month, from -11.4 to -9.6. Services Confidence halted the recovery and dropped from -11.2 to -11.8. Consumer Confidence slipped -1.6 pts to -15.5. Retail Trade Confidence continued its recovery and rose 1.7 pts to -6.9. However, Employment Expectations Indicator turned negative, down by -1.8 pts to 89.8.

