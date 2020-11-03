EU confirmed today that it received not response from the UK regarding the breach of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement due to the Internal Market Bill. EU is now considering legal actions.

“We sent a letter of formal notice on 1 October to the UK for breaching its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement.,” European Commission Spokespersona Daniel Ferrie said. As you know it had until the end of the month to submit its observations to that letter. To date I can confirm that the EU has received no reply from the UK. Therefore we are considering next steps, including issuing a reasoned opinion.”

Ferrie added: “More generally I would recall the EU is fully committed to achieving the full, timely and effective implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement within the remaining time available. That’s why we started the infringement procedure on 1 October. “This dispute will have to be resolved.”