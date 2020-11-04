New Zealand unemployment rate jumped to 5.3% in Q3, up from Q2’s 4.0%, but was slightly better than expectation of 5.4%.The 1.3% jump was the biggest quarterly increase on record. Labor force participation rate rose 0.2% to 70.1%. Employment dropped -0.8% over the quarter, matched expectations. 37k more New Zealanders were unemployed, bringing the total to 151k, highest in eight years.

“We are continuing to see the economic effects of COVID-19, and its associated border and business closures,” labour market and household statistics senior manager Sean Broughton said. “Last quarter’s low unemployment rate of 4.0 percent was explained in part by people’s inability to be ‘actively seeking’ and available for work during the national lockdown that was in place for much of the quarter. This quarter’s increase in unemployment reflects a return to more normal job-hunting be ha vi ours.”

