Eurozone retail sales dropped -2.0% mom in September, worse than expectation of -1.2% mom fall. The volume of retail trade decreased by -2.6% mom for non-food products, by -1.4% mom for food, drinks and tobacco and by -0.2% mom for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales dropped -1.7 mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases were observed in Belgium (-7.4% mom), France (-4.5% mom) and Germany (-2.2% mom). The highest increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Bulgaria (+2.8% mom), Portugal (+1.9% mom) and Romania (+1.7% mom).

Full release here.

Also released in European session, Germany factor order rose just 0.5% mom in September, well below expectation of 2.6% mom. Swiss SECO consumer climate dropped to -13 in Q4, down from -12, but was slightly better than expectation of -14. UK PMI construction dropped to 53.1, down form 56.8, missed expectation of 55.0.