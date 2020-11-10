Sterling jumps sharply after UK House of Lords voted against the controversial part of a bill that perceived as breaching Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. The Lords voted 433-165 to pass an amendment to the internal market bill removing measures that see to disapply some of the Northern Ireland protocol. 44 tory rebels were among those voted for the amendment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson insisted that the clauses ” clauses represent a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK’s internal market and the huge gains of the peace process.” The government twill retable these clauses when the bill returns to the House of Commons, which backed the bill by 340 to 256 before.

GBP/CHF took out 1.1968 resistance yesterday on the coronavirus vaccine news. The rally accelerates further today and it’s set to take on 1.2222/59 key resistance. Break will carry much bullish implications and resume whole rebound from 1.1102.