Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said in a speech that it’s “difficult to envision a post-COVID-19 economy, at least for the time being”. The “process of making drastic changes to the socioeconomic structure can be painful”. It’s worth considering whether monetary might act as a “sort of safety net” for, or a “means of directly promoting” reforms.

Also, he added, “if the pace of economic recovery is much slower than expected, it is not possible to completely rule out the risk that firms’ positive stance toward the outlook will be lost or that corporate bankruptcies and discontinuation of businesses will increase”. Thus, “it remains necessary in the COVID-19 era to maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance while carefully monitoring economic developments.”

Full speech here.