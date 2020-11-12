Eurozone industrial production dropped -0.4% mom in September, much worse than expectation of 0.9% mom. Production of durable consumer goods fell by -5.3% mom, energy by -1.0% mom, while production of intermediate goods rose by 0.5% mom, capital goods by 0.6% mom and non-durable consumer goods by 2.1% mom.

EU industrial production was unchagned in the month. Among Member States, for which data are available, the largest decreases were observed in Italy (-5.6% mom), Ireland (-4.7% mom) and Portugal (-3.8% mom). The highest increases were registered in Czechia (4.1% mom), Slovakia (3.4% mom) and Poland (3.1% mom).

