New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index dropped from 54.0 to 51.7 in October. Production dropped from 56.7 to 51.1. New orders dropped from 58.1 to 52.4. But employment rose from 51.7 to 52.6.

BusinessNZ’s executive director for manufacturing Catherine Beard said that the sector remains in a state of flux, although still managing to keep in positive territory.

BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert said that “October’s PMI serves as a gentle reminder of not getting too carried away with the sense of recovery, even if the worst of COVID’s impacts can be assumed to be behind us”.

