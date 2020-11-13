US PPI came in at 0.3% mom, 0.5% yoy in October, versus expectation of 0.2% mom, 0.3% yoy. PPI core was at 0.1% mom, 1.1% yoy, versus expectation of 0.3% mom, 0.9% yoy.

Full release here.

