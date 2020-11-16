Germany’s Bundesbank said in the monthly report that that strong recovery in Q3 will not continue in Q4. “The main reasons for this are the recent resurgence of the pandemic in this country and in neighboring European countries, as well as the additional containment measures that have now been decided on for November.”

Nevertheless, as the restrictions are “far less than in March and April”, a “similarly severe slump as in Spring is not very likely”. Also, “the international production conditions have so far hardly been affected despite the very high number of new infections throughout Europe”.

