US Empire State Manufacturing general business conditions dropped to 6.3 in November, well below expectation of 13.0. Manufacturing activity expanded “only to a small degree” as growth continued to slow. 31% of respondents reported that conditions had improved over the month, while 24% reported worsening. Though, index for futures business conditions held steady at 33.9, suggesting firms “remained optimistic” about future conditions.

Full release here.

- advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.