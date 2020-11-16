US Empire State Manufacturing general business conditions dropped to 6.3 in November, well below expectation of 13.0. Manufacturing activity expanded “only to a small degree” as growth continued to slow. 31% of respondents reported that conditions had improved over the month, while 24% reported worsening. Though, index for futures business conditions held steady at 33.9, suggesting firms “remained optimistic” about future conditions.
US Empire state manufacturing dropped to 6.3, but future conditions steady
