Canada retail sales rose 1.1% mom to CAD 53.9B in September, above expectation of 0.2% mom. That’s also the fifth consecutive monthly increases since the record decline in April. Core retail sales rose 1.1%, also well above expectation of 0.0% mom. Sales were up in 9 of 11 subsectors, representing 93.2% of retail trade. Rounding out Q3, sales were up 22.6% comparing with Q2 in volume terms.

