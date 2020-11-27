EU Barnier: Same significant divergences persist with UK

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EU chief Brexit negotiation Michel Barnier confirmed that he’s travelling to London this evening to continue in-person trade talks with the UK over the weekend. but he also noted, “same significant divergences persist”. An unnamed EU official said Barnier told national diplomats that “the gaps on level playing-field, governance and fisheries remain large,”

On the UK side, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Clearly there are substantial and important differences still to be bridged but we’re getting on with it.” He added, “the likelihood of a deal is very much determined by our friends and partners in the EU — there’s a deal there to be done if they want to do it.”

