BoC Beaudry: Could reassess the effective lower bound, but still positive, policy rate

In a speech, BoC Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry reiterated in a speech that “whatever the outcome, the Bank remains committed to providing the monetary policy stimulus needed to support the recovery and achieve the inflation objective.”

“The exit strategy for our QE program is tied to our inflation goals. We will pursue quantitative easing until our economic recovery is well underway,” he added.

He also emphasized, “should things take a more persistent turn for the worse, we have a range of options at our disposal to provide additional monetary stimulus… It could also include reassessing the effective lower bound, which would allow for the possibility of a lower — but still positive — policy rate.”