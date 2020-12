US PPI came in at 0.1% mom, 0.8% yoy, versus expectation of 0.2% mom, 0.8% yoy. PPI core came in at 0.1% mom, 1.4% yoy, versus expectation of 0.2% mom, 1.5% yoy.

Canada capacity utilization rose to 76.5% in Q3, below expectation of 77.8%.