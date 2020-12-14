Eurozone industrial production rose 2.1% mom in Oct, EU production up 1.9% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production rose 2.1% mom in October, slightly above expectation of 2.0% mom. Production of capital goods rose by 2.6% mom, intermediate goods by 2.1% mom, energy by 1.8% mom and durable consumer goods by 1.5% mom, while production of non-durable consumer goods remained unchanged.

EU industrial production rose 1.9% mom. Among Member States, for which data are available, the highest increases were registered in Belgium (+6.9%), Germany (+3.4%) and Slovenia (+3.1%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-5.8%), Greece (-3.0%) and Lithuania (-1.7%).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.