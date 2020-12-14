Gold attempting downside breakout, but no follow through selling yet

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 @ 13:41 GMT
Gold is attempting a downside breakout today and breached 1821.96 minor support briefly. There is no follow through selling yet. But sustained trading below this support should confirm that rebound from 1764.31 has completed at 1875.27. More importantly, rejection by 55 day EMA will retain near term bearishness. that is, correction from 2075.18 would resume through 1764.31 before completion.

Nevertheless, break of 1850.11 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1875.27 and above, to resume the rebound from 17634.31.

