Tue, Dec 15, 2020 @ 06:37 GMT
Home Live Comments AUD/JPY retreats mildly but further rise expected with 77.09 support intact

AUD/JPY retreats mildly but further rise expected with 77.09 support intact

By ActionForex.com

AUD/JPY dips mildly today as Australia Dollar pulls back broadly. This is in response to China’s new hostile trade action in banning Australian coals. Though, the retreat in AUD/JPY is shallow so far and doesn’t warrant a reversal yet. Further rise will remain in favor as long as 77.09 resistance turned support holds.

Still, we’d emphasize that the real test lies in long term channel resistance (started back at 105.42 in 2013). Sustained break there will be a strong signal of an emerging bullish trend and pave the way to 61.8% projection of 59.89 to 78.46 from 73.13 at 84.60 in the medium term. However, rejection by the channel resistance, followed by break of 77.09 support, will retain long term bearishness and turn focus back to 73.13 support.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.