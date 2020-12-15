Tue, Dec 15, 2020 @ 06:37 GMT
Home Live Comments USD/CNH staying in consolidation after strong China data, down trend in force

USD/CNH staying in consolidation after strong China data, down trend in force

By ActionForex.com

China’s industrial production rose 7.0% yoy in November, up from October’s 6.9% yoy, matched expectations. Retail sales rose 5.0% yoy, up from October’s 4.3% yoy, but missed expectation of 5.1% yoy. Auto sales rose 11.8% yoy while household appliances sales rose 5.1% yoy. Communications equipment sales even jumped 43.6% yoy. Fixed asset investment rose 2.6% ytd yoy, up from October’s 1.8% ytd yoy, beat expectation of 2.6%. Private sector fixed-asset investment rose 0.2% ytd yoy, turned positive from October -0.7%.

USD/CNH recovers mildly today as consolidation form 6.4960 extends. Downside momentum has been diminishing as seen in 4 hour MACD. But outlook stays bearish as long as 6.5968 resistance holds. The down trend from 7.1953 medium term top should still extend to 61.8% retracement of 6.0153 to 7.1953 at 6.4661. There we’d expect strong support to bring a sustainable corrective rebound.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.