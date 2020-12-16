Canada CPI accelerated to 1% yoy in Nov

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI accelerated to 1.0% yoy in November, up from 0.7% yoy, above expectation of 0.8% yoy. Prices rose in six of the eight major components on a year-over-year basis. CPI common slowed to 1.5% yoy, down from 1.6% yoy, missed expectation of 1.6% yoy. CPI median was unchanged at 1.9% yoy, matched expectations. CPI trimmed slowed to 1.7% yoy, down from 1.8% yoy, missed expectation of 1.8% yoy.

Also from Canada, foreign securities purchases rose to CAD 6.92B in October. Wholesale sales rose 1.0% mom, versus expectation of 0.7% mom.

