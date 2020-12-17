Eurozone CPI finalize at -0.3% in Nov, EU at 0.2%

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 @ 13:57 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI was finalized at -0.3% yoy in November, core CPI at 0.2% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.36%), followed by services (+0.25 pp), non-energy industrial goods (-0.07 pp) and energy (-0.82 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 0.2% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece (-2.1%), Estonia (-1.2%), Slovenia and Cyprus (both -1.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Poland (3.7%), Hungary and Czechia (both 2.8%). Compared with October, annual inflation fell in fourteen Member States, remained stable in four and rose in nine.

