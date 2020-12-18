BoJ stands pat, to conduct assessment on monetary easing

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ announced to extend the during of the Special Program to Support Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) by 6 months. Other than that, monetary policy was kept unchanged. Under the yield curve control framework, short term interest rate target was held at -0.1%. 10-year JGB yield target is held at around 0%, with unlimited purchase of government bonds.

Also, BoJ will “conduct an assessment for further effective and sustainable monetary easing, with a view to supporting the economy and thereby achieving the price stability target of 2 percent”. Nevertheless, the framework of QQE with YCC has been “working well to date” and thus there is “no need to change it. The results of the review will likely be be published in March.

The central bank said Japan’s economy is “likely to follow an improving trend” with gradual waning of COVID-19 impact. But pace of improvement is expected to be “only moderate”. Year-on-year rate of core CPI is “likely to be negative for the time being”. But it’s expected to turn positive and then increase gradually.

Full statement here.