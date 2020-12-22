BoE Haldane: The risks are still with us and the risks are still real

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane said in a Guardian interview, the central bank would continue to provide monetary policy support to the economy, as “the risks are still with us and the risks are still real.” The right time “to signal and to execute” the reduction of insurance provided by policies is “when you actually see the risks being reduced for people in terms of their jobs and for businesses in terms of their viability.”

“We are still in a hole and the hole is still deep. We need to keep climbing out that hole through policy measures and the vaccine. But once we have climbed out – and we will – we mustn’t forget about long-term structural issues: what will give us good work at good pay,” he added.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>