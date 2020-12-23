Asian business sentiment improved, with sense of optimism going forward

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index rose to 62 in Q4, up from 53 in Q3. That’s the best reading since Q4 2019, signalling more positive outlook.

“There’s a sense of optimism going forward,” said Antonio Fatas, Singapore-based economics professor at global business school INSEAD. “Things are getting better but they are getting better with still a dose of uncertainty. The effect of the crisis is very different across sectors,” he added, noting the weakness in the transport sector due to curbs on global travel.

