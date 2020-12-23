Asian business sentiment improved, with sense of optimism going forward

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 @ 06:07 GMT
By ActionForex.com

The Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index rose to 62 in Q4, up from 53 in Q3. That’s the best reading since Q4 2019, signalling more positive outlook.

“There’s a sense of optimism going forward,” said Antonio Fatas, Singapore-based economics professor at global business school INSEAD. “Things are getting better but they are getting better with still a dose of uncertainty. The effect of the crisis is very different across sectors,” he added, noting the weakness in the transport sector due to curbs on global travel.

