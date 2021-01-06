Wed, Jan 06, 2021 @ 11:57 GMT
UK PMI composite finalized at 50.4, business optimism relatively upbeat on a 12-month horizon

UK PMI services was finalized at 49.9 in December, up from November’s 47.6, but still below 50 no-change threshold. PMI Composite was finalized at 50.4, edged from from November’s 49.0.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “With a third national lockdown underway, service providers will be braced for a sustained period of subdued UK economic conditions and deferred client spending in the first quarter of this year. However, business optimism on a 12-month horizon was relatively upbeat in December and reached its highest level for almost six years, underpinned by hopes that a successful vaccine roll-out will help to deliver a strong economic rebound in the second half of 2021.”

