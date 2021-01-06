Wed, Jan 06, 2021 @ 11:57 GMT
Home Live Comments Eurozone PPI at 0.4% mom, -1.9% yoy in Novmber

Eurozone PPI at 0.4% mom, -1.9% yoy in Novmber

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PPI came in at 0.4% mom, -1.9% yoy in November, above expectation of 0.1% mom, -2.2% yoy. Industrial producer prices increased by 1.3% mom in the energy sector, by 0.3% mom for intermediate goods and by 0.1% mom for durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.1% mom.

EU PPI came in at 0.4% mom, -1.8% yoy. The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark and France (both +1.7% mom), Estonia (+1.2% mom) and Romania (+1.1% mom), while the largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-1.4% mom), Slovakia (-0.7% mom) and Czechia (-0.5% mom).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.