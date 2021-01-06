Eurozone PPI at 0.4% mom, -1.9% yoy in Novmber

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI came in at 0.4% mom, -1.9% yoy in November, above expectation of 0.1% mom, -2.2% yoy. Industrial producer prices increased by 1.3% mom in the energy sector, by 0.3% mom for intermediate goods and by 0.1% mom for durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.1% mom.

EU PPI came in at 0.4% mom, -1.8% yoy. The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark and France (both +1.7% mom), Estonia (+1.2% mom) and Romania (+1.1% mom), while the largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-1.4% mom), Slovakia (-0.7% mom) and Czechia (-0.5% mom).

Full release here.