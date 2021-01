US treasury yield opens sharply higher today with 10-year yield breaking 1% handle for the first time since March. The strong gap up now confirms resumption of whole rally from 0.0504. Technically, upper channel resistance at 1.130 is the next target.

Judging from the price actions in the forex markets today, Dollar is not having much benefits for surging yields. Instead, Yen is being pressured, in particular against commodity currencies.