DOW hits new record with upside re-acceleration

DOW surges to new record higher today, with around 500 gains at the time of writing. Some analysts attribute the rally to result of election in Georgia, where the Democrats are stepping closer to control of both Senate and House. that would give the base for Joe Biden to implement the party’s fiscal stimulus.

Technically, if DOW could close today maintaining much of the gains, that would mark upside reacceleration after some sluggish trading. DOW could then be ready for next target of 61.8% projection of 18213.65 to 29119.35 from 26143.77 at 32932.93 in the first half of the year.