Thu, Jan 07, 2021 @ 21:06 GMT
Home Live Comments Japan announced limited state of emergency in Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba

Japan announced limited state of emergency in Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba

By ActionForex.com

Japan announced a limited state of emergency in Tokyo, and three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba. 30% of the country’s population are covered. The one-month emergency measure would run from Friday to February 7. Restaurants and bars are asked to close by 8pm. Residents should refrain from non-urgent outings. Crowds at sports and big events are limited to 5000 people.

“The global pandemic has been a tougher one than we expected, but I’m hopeful we can overcome this,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said. “For this to happen, I must ask citizens to endure life with some restrictions.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.