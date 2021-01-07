Japan announced limited state of emergency in Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan announced a limited state of emergency in Tokyo, and three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba. 30% of the country’s population are covered. The one-month emergency measure would run from Friday to February 7. Restaurants and bars are asked to close by 8pm. Residents should refrain from non-urgent outings. Crowds at sports and big events are limited to 5000 people.

“The global pandemic has been a tougher one than we expected, but I’m hopeful we can overcome this,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said. “For this to happen, I must ask citizens to endure life with some restrictions.”

