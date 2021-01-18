China GDP grew 6.5% in Q4, but Dec data mixed

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China’s GDP grew 6.5% yoy in Q4, accelerated from prior quarter’s 4.9% yoy, beat expectation of 6.1% yoy. Overall, GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, making it the only major economy that avoided a contraction, due to the coronavirus pandemic that started with outbreak in Wuhan.

December data were mixed. Industrial production grew 7.3% yoy, accelerated from 7.0% yoy, beat expectation of 6.9% yoy. Fixed asset investment grew 2.9% ytd yoy, below expectation of 3.2% ytd yoy. Retail sales grew only 4.6% yoy, slowed from 5.0% yoy, missed expectation of 5.50% yoy.

Hong Kong HSI trades mildly higher today in response to the releases. HSI is now pressing an important resistance level, with 100% projection of 21139.26 to 26782.61 from 23124.25 at 28767.60, as well as medium term channel. Decisive break of the level will confirm upside acceleration. More importantly, rise from 21139.26 should finally b e seen as developing into a long term up trend.