Gold breached 1817.05 support, and dipped to 1810.07 earlier today but quickly recovered. Bias stays neutral for some more consolidations first. In case of another recovery, we’d expect upside to be limited by 1863.51 resistance to bring fall resumption.

Current decline from 1959.16 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 2075.18. Decisive break of 1817.05 should target 1764.31 support and below.