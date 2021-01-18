Bitcoin recovery capped at 40k, started third leg of consolidation pattern

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Current development, with break of a near term channel, suggests that bitcoin’s recovery from 30635 has completed at 40000 already. Consolidation pattern from 41964 high should have started the third leg. Deeper decline is now in favor back to 30635.

For now, we’d expect strong support around 30k psychological level to contain downside. In case of a deeper than expected correction, bitcoin could dip into support zone between 100% projection of 41964 to 30635 from 40000 at 28671 and 38.2% retracement of 17629 to 41964 at 26924, before making a bottom.

