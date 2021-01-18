Mon, Jan 18, 2021 @ 20:56 GMT
Home Live Comments Bundebanks: Restrictions won't set the economy recovery too far back

Bundebanks: Restrictions won’t set the economy recovery too far back

By ActionForex.com

German’s Bundesbank said in the monthly report that data up to November suggested there was “no significant setback” in the economy in Q4 despite pandemic restrictions. Business confidence also “brightened” strongly in December. The “encouraging signals
give reason to hope that the restrictions that were extended and tightened at the beginning of the new year will not set the economic recovery too far back ”

Though, it also warned, “if the infection rate does not subside significantly and the current restrictions on economic activity last longer or are further tightened, a noticeable setback could nonetheless occur.”

Full report here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.