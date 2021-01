The latest NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion showed a net 15% of business expect a deterioration in general economic conditions over the coming months. That’s notable improvement from Q3’s 38% and the worst reading of 68% during the most pessimistic period in March 2020.

On companies’s own activity, a net 1% reported reduced demand. NZIER said This measure suggests a rebound in annual GDP growth to around 2 percent at the end of 2020 from the lockdown lows in mid-2020.

