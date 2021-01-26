Bitcoin rejected by 4H 55 EMA, extending triangle pattern with last leg

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 @ 10:14 GMT
Bitcoin rebounded to as high as 34899 but was rejected by 4 hour 55 EMA and reversed. Break of 31741 minor support suggests that such rebound is completed. Corrective pattern from 41964 should be still in progress. It’s now likely a five-wave defending triangle pattern, in the last leg.

Bitcoin should now have another take on 30k handle, and will likely overcome it for a while. Ideally, it should breach lower trend line (now at 28541) briefly and complete the triangle pattern there and rebound. We’ll see how it goes.

