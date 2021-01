New Zealand goods exports dropped -2.7% yoy or NZD 149m to NZD 5.3B in December. Imports rose 4.2% yoy or NZD 213m to NZD 5.3B. Monthly trade surplus came in at NZD 17m, well below expectation of NZD 800m.

Exports to China was down NZD -97m, up to USA, EU, Australia and Japan. Imports from China was up NZD 273m, from AU was up NZD 81m, but down from EU, USA and Japan.

